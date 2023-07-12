Razer’s Naga Pro, my favorite wireless mouse, is $60 off for Prime Day

As someone who spends both a lot of work time and a lot of play time at my computer desk, I’m incredibly picky about mice. I need something that’s wireless, comfy, and has plenty of buttons for all the productive and/or stupid things I do on a daily basis. So far the best one I’ve ever used is the Razer Naga Pro, which offers insane speed and interchangeable side plates for a variety of button layouts and play styles. Normally a shameful excess at $150, it’s a slightly-less-shameful $89.99 for the home stretch of Amazon Prime Day.

Razer’s Naga Pro lets you choose from three thumb button layouts: standard two-button “shooter mode,” 12-button “MMO mode,” and my personal pick, a six-button grid that splits the difference. If you’re a fan of Logitech’s G602 or G604, you’ll know why this layout is so comfy and versatile. In addition to bound game items (I tend to use the top row for melee/throwable/special ability in shooters), it’s useful for basic computer functions, too. I have the bottom row set to control my media, using Razer’s Shift function to turn the mouse wheel into a volume wheel.

The Naga Pro lasts about two weeks on a battery charge for me with lights turned off, and I can appreciate the 20,000 DPI and sub-1ms wireless connection, even if my puny human reflexes can’t actually use it. The wireless mode can swap between the 2.4Ghz dongle and Bluetooth on the fly. This isn’t the latest model of the Naga Pro, but the V2’s upgrades aren’t worth $180 to me.

Get the Razer Naga Pro for $89.99 on Amazon