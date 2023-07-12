Samsung’s gorgeous OLED ultrawide monitor is $500 off for Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to take the plunge on a high-end OLED monitor, then today’s your day. Samsung’s large format monitors usually come with a significant markup, but for Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza, they come down to a much more reasonable price. Normally $1500, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is 33 percent off today only, which brings the price down to $999.99.

The OLED G8 G85SB shares a lot of specs with Alienware’s ultrawide curved OLED, which is also deeply discounted at the moment. It has the popular 3440×1440 resolution at a 21:9 aspect ratio, 175hz refresh rate (assuming your desktop can actually push that many frames), .03-millisecond response time, and a stylish build with a super-skinny base and RGB lights in a ring on the rear. In comparison to the Dell model, Samsung’s is a little more friendly with modern laptops thanks to a USB-C port with 65 watts of charging power. But it’s also a little less easy-to-use, since there’s only one USB-C “downstream” port for attaching accessories, and the single HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort both need mini-adapters for some reason.

Samsung also includes some extra hardware that basically makes this display a stand-alone TV, packing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and running on the same Tizen-based streaming app platform as Samsung’s smart TV line. That seems a little extra for a display so clearly designed to be plugged into a PC or laptop, but I’m sure someone will find a use for it. If you’re not quite ready to drop a grand on a new monitor, be sure to check out our Prime Day monitor deal roundup for much cheaper options.

Buy Samsung OLED G8 for $999.99 ($500 off) on Amazon