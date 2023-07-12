Deal

Samsung’s gorgeous OLED ultrawide monitor is $500 off for Prime Day

The 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 is normally $1500, but Amazon's discount is making it a lot more attainable.
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jul 12, 2023 7:32 am PDT
Image: Samsung

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to take the plunge on a high-end OLED monitor, then today’s your day. Samsung’s large format monitors usually come with a significant markup, but for Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza, they come down to a much more reasonable price. Normally $1500, the 34-inch Odyssey OLED G8 is 33 percent off today only, which brings the price down to $999.99.

The OLED G8 G85SB shares a lot of specs with Alienware’s ultrawide curved OLED, which is also deeply discounted at the moment. It has the popular 3440×1440 resolution at a 21:9 aspect ratio, 175hz refresh rate (assuming your desktop can actually push that many frames), .03-millisecond response time, and a stylish build with a super-skinny base and RGB lights in a ring on the rear. In comparison to the Dell model, Samsung’s is a little more friendly with modern laptops thanks to a USB-C port with 65 watts of charging power. But it’s also a little less easy-to-use, since there’s only one USB-C “downstream” port for attaching accessories, and the single HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort both need mini-adapters for some reason.

Samsung also includes some extra hardware that basically makes this display a stand-alone TV, packing Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and running on the same Tizen-based streaming app platform as Samsung’s smart TV line. That seems a little extra for a display so clearly designed to be plugged into a PC or laptop, but I’m sure someone will find a use for it. If you’re not quite ready to drop a grand on a new monitor, be sure to check out our Prime Day monitor deal roundup for much cheaper options.

Buy Samsung OLED G8 for $999.99 ($500 off) on Amazon

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

