Home / PCs & Components
Deal

Prime day stunner: AMD’s ferocious Ryzen 9 7900X3D is cheaper than ever

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D is an absolute beast for gaming desktops, and it's never been cheaper than today's Prime Day deal
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jul 12, 2023 8:15 am PDT
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D cpu
Image: AMD

AMD created an overnight sensation when it boosted V-cache on the Ryzen 5 5800X3D. So for the next generation, it did the same thing to its top-of-the-line CPU. The result is the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and if you’re putting together a gaming PC, it’s one of the best chips money can buy. Normally a surprisingly okay deal at $600 (compared to Intel’s offerings at the same tier), for Prime Day Amazon is selling it for $140 off. That brings the price down to $459, the best we’ve seen yet.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D boasts twelve cores, 24 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.5GHz, which makes it a beast of a CPU just like the almost-identical Ryzen 9 7900X. But the special sauce that makes this variant even better for gaming is the boosted V-cache on half of those cores, making them especially well-suited to gaming tasks, while keeping the other half free for standard desktop CPU operations. You can check out this breakdown for a more technical explanation of how it works.

By the way, the even more insane Ryzen 9 7950X3D, with 16 cores and 32 threads and the same AM5 socket, is also on sale, but its $70 discount is a lot less dramatic. For a high-end gaming build and a budget that’s roomy but not unlimited, the 7900X3D makes a lot more sense. Pick it up fast if you’re ready to buy: A discount this deep might not be seen again this calendar year.

Get the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $459 at Amazon

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes