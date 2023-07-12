Prime day stunner: AMD’s ferocious Ryzen 9 7900X3D is cheaper than ever

AMD created an overnight sensation when it boosted V-cache on the Ryzen 5 5800X3D. So for the next generation, it did the same thing to its top-of-the-line CPU. The result is the Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and if you’re putting together a gaming PC, it’s one of the best chips money can buy. Normally a surprisingly okay deal at $600 (compared to Intel’s offerings at the same tier), for Prime Day Amazon is selling it for $140 off. That brings the price down to $459, the best we’ve seen yet.

The Ryzen 9 7900X3D boasts twelve cores, 24 threads, and a maximum clock speed of 5.5GHz, which makes it a beast of a CPU just like the almost-identical Ryzen 9 7900X. But the special sauce that makes this variant even better for gaming is the boosted V-cache on half of those cores, making them especially well-suited to gaming tasks, while keeping the other half free for standard desktop CPU operations. You can check out this breakdown for a more technical explanation of how it works.

By the way, the even more insane Ryzen 9 7950X3D, with 16 cores and 32 threads and the same AM5 socket, is also on sale, but its $70 discount is a lot less dramatic. For a high-end gaming build and a budget that’s roomy but not unlimited, the 7900X3D makes a lot more sense. Pick it up fast if you’re ready to buy: A discount this deep might not be seen again this calendar year.

Get the Ryzen 9 7900X3D for $459 at Amazon