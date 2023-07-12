Boost your Xbox’s storage capacity for $80 less on Prime Day

Let’s face it. Nowadays, games are absolutely massive, often eating up precious storage space on consoles everywhere. If you’re feeling the pinch, you’re in luck, as we’ve got an awesome deal on an expansion card for Prime Day. Amazon’s currently selling Seagate’s 1TB storage expansion card for Xbox for just $139.99, which is 36 percent off of the original $219.99 price. Best Buy’s also selling the same SSD for the same price if you’d rather shop there.

The way it works is simple. All you have to do is plug in the expansion card and it’ll connect to Xbox’s Velocity Architecture in a matter of seconds. Switching to different games should be fast and seamless, according to the manufacturer. Load times should be faster, too. It’s compatible with Xbox Series X and S models, and Amazon buyers seem pleased with the extra space, which better accommodates a large library of games. It just works!

This is a fantastic deal. However, with Prime Day quickly coming to a close, you better swoop in and grab it now before it’s gone.

Get the Seagate 1TB storage expansion for Xbox for $139.99 at Amazon