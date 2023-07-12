Home / PCs & Components
Deal

Samsung’s spectacular SSDs are going for insanely low prices on Prime Day

Samsung SATA, M.2, and USB flash drives are at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen during Amazon Prime Day.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jul 12, 2023 9:06 am PDT
samsung SSD drives
Image: Samsung

Even without any sales, it’s a fantastic time to stock up on flash storage, with PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 SSD prices constantly hitting new lows. Combine it with Amazon’s Prime Day event, and various other retailers’ attempts to compete with similar summer sales, and you’ve got an absolute buffet of SSD deals to choose from. Samsung storage has been given particularly deep discounts on a wide array of desktop, laptop, and portable drives. Here are the best Samsung flash deals from around the web.

Samsung 870 SATA SSD

Samsung

Samsung 870 EVO SATA SSDs: These versatile 2.5-inch drives are great for adding a huge amount of storage to desktops or older laptops, or even slipping into an enclosure for a massive portable drive.

  • 500GB — $29.99 (24% off at Amazon)
  • 2TB — $99.99 (17% off at Amazon)
  • 4TB — $169.99 (31% off at Amazon)
  • 8TB QVO — $319.99 (30% off at Amazon)
samsung 980 pro SSD

Samsung

Samsung M.2 PRO SSDs: For speed freaks, nothing will do but PCIe Gen4 performance in the super-sleek M.2 form factor. These drives are among the most popular for system builders and upgraders. These drives can also be used to expand storage for the PlayStation 5.

samsung T7 shield ssd

Samsung

Samsung Shield Portable SSDs: These on-the-go USB-based drives are far faster than the portable hard drives of yesteryear, and a whole lot tougher to boot. Even so, they’re small and light enough to slip into a pocket easily.

For even more storage deals, be sure to check out our roundup of the best hard drive and SSD discounts on all brands and stores.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

Recent stories by Michael Crider:

Coupon Codes