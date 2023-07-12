Our best budget 1080p webcam plunges to $17 for Prime Day

This Prime Day webcam deal makes buying a new 1080p webcam an impulse buy: Just $17 nets you EMEET’s 1080p webcam, our runner-up for the best budget webcam.

This deal reflects the waning days of Logitech dominating the entire webcam market. Instead, a cohort of Asian companies seized upon the work-from-home trend, all set upon replacing that crappy 720p webcam attached to your laptop. All those vendors have begun working hard for Prime Day to get your dollars. So why not? Buy the EMEET Smartcam C960 1080p webcam here, making sure you apply the $12 coupon, too. Click that checkbox to push the savings to 66 percent!

There’s really no reason not to. If you’d like, you can peep our picks for the best webcams, where we’ve recommended EMEET’s webcam, as well as our review of the EMEET SmartCam C960. EMEET’s C960 is one of the most popular webcams on Amazon, too.

To be fair, the webcam is nothing fancy. If you’re well-lit, the image quality is solid. The only real sign of its budget status is in the privacy shutter, which you have to manually attach.

EMEET lists the retail price at $49.99. When we reviewed it, the price was $33.99. Either way, the company is offering a substantial discount for Prime Day. A few dollars will net you a computer accessory you’ll probably use every day.

Buy the EMEET Smartcam C960 for $17 on Amazon