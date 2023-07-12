The best Surface everyone forgot about is $499 for Prime Day

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 is down to just $499.99 for Prime Day, and that’s a big deal. Literally.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 was an odd duck, a budget laptop that was still priced higher than its competition because of the price premium Microsoft attached as part of the Surface brand. Competing laptops by Acer and Asus offered more for your money, as our Surface Laptop Go 2 review revealed. But Best Buy’s $499.99 deal for the Surface Laptop Go 2 erases that premium.

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 uses an 11th-gen Core chip inside of it, which still holds up. Remember, this is the Surface Laptop Go 2, not the confusingly similar Arm-based Surface Go brand. We’re pretty sure that the buyers either conflated the two, were turned off by the slightly sub-1080p screen, or simply didn’t want to pay $699 for a laptop that should have been priced at $499 from the get-go. (Best Buy’s other Surface sales puts the Surface Go 3 on sale for $555.00 and the Surface Pro 7+ on sale for $599.99, incidentally, so this is also one of the best Surface deals available.)

It’s also worth pointing out that the performance of the Surface Laptop Go 2 didn’t hold it back, just the price of competing products. And those products have not received the price cuts that the Surface Laptop Go 2 has. (Most Prime Day deals arrive on older hardware, anyway.) Best Buy is offering the Surface Laptop Go 2 in its 12.4-inch configuration, with a Core i5/8GB RAM/128GB SSD. That’s a solid configuration, especially at this price.

All in all, this is a solid opportunity to snag a well-regarded laptop a year or two down the road.

Buy the Surface Laptop Go 2 for $499 at Best Buy