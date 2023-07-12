Our favorite PCIe 4.0 SSD is ludicrously cheap for Prime Day

If you’re looking to pick up more storage this Prime Day, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s currently selling our favorite PCIe SSD, the WD Black SN850X, for just $59.99. That’s 63 percent off of the original $159.99 price tag and a savings of $100. Yep, that’s a steal right there.

This specific drive even nabbed our top spot on PCWorld’s best SSD roundup as well as earning four and a half stars plus an Editor’s Choice award. According to our review, this drive is “especially adept at real-world transfers and random operations.”

The WD Black SN850X features 1TB of space, sequential reads of up to 7,300, and sequential writes of up to 6,350. It offers a good amount of speed at a more reasonable price point, making this drive a true value buy. It also provides “outstanding real world transfer rates and top-notch random write performance.” There’s even the WD Black Dashboard, which helps monitor your drive’s health. As far as SSDs go, it really holds its own.

This SSD is more than half off, which is fantastic. However, Prime Day is quickly coming to a close, so you better act soon.

Get the WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X SSD for $59.99 at Amazon