My favorite 1440p multi-monitor upgrade is just $180 today

If there’s one thing I can’t work without…well, it’s probably, you know, a computer of some kind. But if there are two things, the second one is an external monitor. Without at least two screens in front of me I feel like someone’s tied an arm behind my back. On my personal desktop, I use a 34-inch Acer ultrawide in the center, but on both sides is a very capable, no-nonsense 27-inch Dell monitor. That same model, the S2721DS, is on sale for just $179.99 today.

I’ve been very happy with these screens for a lot of reasons. It’s a great price for a QHD (2560×1440) panel that’s also matte IPS, making its color accuracy perfect for when I’m working on review images in Photoshop. The skinny bezels make it a great match for my center Acer monitor, and with an identical vertical resolution and physical height, it means I have a consistent image size across all three screens. The lightweight and built-in VESA mount means it’s perfect for my triple-screen setup on gas spring arms, too.

Dell

With DisplayPort and double HDMI connections, it works with most modern desktops and can handle a secondary input from another laptop or game console. The screen includes a pair of built-in speakers, but at just three watts, I’d use the headphone jack for a dedicated set instead.

At 75Hz this monitor isn’t great for gaming, and its lack of USB-C or USB-A ports means it isn’t an ideal pick for an ultraportable laptop. But as an add-on for an existing desktop (or a laptop plugged into a Thunderbolt dock), it’s a great way to expand your screen real estate and boost your productivity. IPS screens of this size and resolution often go for $300 from major brands, so this is a fantastic deal.

