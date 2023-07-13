The 4K webcam I love to use is still on sale for 33% off this week

Let me sum up this story: Right this second, the OBSBOT Tiny 4K PTZ webcam is sitting on top of my monitor. And it’s on sale for 33 percent off, or $179, for the rest of this week.

Why does this matter? Part of my job is to review webcams, and our pick for the best premium 4K webcam is the OBSBOT Tiny 4K. Even though Prime Day deals have officially ended, OBSBOT is betting that you probably overlooked its great camera, and is offering you a late deal on it. Here’s where you can buy it.

As a webcam reviewer, I actually use the products. So I have several webcams floating around my office — some in boxes, some on shelves, etc. But I always need a webcam for my daily work, and naturally I pick the best webcam at my disposal. Right now, that’s the OBSBOT Tiny 4K, and it has been for some time.

What do I like about this webcam? Pretty much everything. The selling point is its automated gimbal: If you get up and walk across the room (or even just lean down to pet your dog or cat) the camera will track your face using AI. You have an option to use 4K resolution, or 1080p at a smooth 60Hz. You can opt for a wide angle, or lock in a tight zoom on your face. Even the software that makes it all work is outstanding: clean, efficient, and straightforward. This webcam does not miss.

Of course, you’re going to pay for it. But since OBSBOT is currently migrating to the Tiny 2—a similar webcam with a larger sensor—the already-stellar Tiny 4K is getting a nice price reduction to make room for the latest model. Savvy shoppers will grab it while they can.

Buy the Tiny 4K PTZ webcam for $179 at OBSBOT