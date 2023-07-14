Attention, students! This swanky 2-in-1 HP laptop is $600 off

If you’re heading back to school in the fall, you’ll want to pick up a laptop that’s powerful enough for both homework and day-to-day tasks. Fortunately, we’ve got a sweet laptop deal on tap for you today. Best Buy’s currently selling the HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptop for just $1,049.99, which is a savings of $600. This convertible machine allows you to flip the screen the screen around 360 degrees and use it like a tablet. You can also prop it up like a painter’s easel for sharing notes or watching movies. It’s just a solid laptop all around, as it tics off a lot of boxes.

The HP Spectre 2-in-1 features an Intle Core i7-13700H CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s enough power for writing papers, browsing the web, binging Netflix shows, and so on. The touch display is a good size at 16 inches and it has a resolution of 3072×1920. It also comes with the pen, which is always a plus. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI, one USB-A 3.2, and two Thunderbolt 4. And, according to the manufacturer, this laptop can last up to 17 hours on a single charge, which is perfect for students running from class to class.

This is a solid deal, but we don’t expect it to last long. You better scoop it up now.

