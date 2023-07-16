Carry fewer cables with this mobile keyring — now 37% off

These days, our everyday carry is more complicated than ever. We’ve got multiple devices with different accessory needs to the point where we end up with so much bulk and tangled cables. It can be a real nuisance. That’s where WonderCube Pro comes in.

This all-in-one mobile keyring offers eight smartphone essentials in a tiny cube. It has a 1″ foldout flexible USB cord that measures 3″ when extended and can be used with all Android and Apple devices. The gold-plated connectors support quick charging your phone and the OTG USB can also work as a USB flash drive for Android. With the 9V battery, you can get a boost to your phone without needing a power source.

Plus, WonderCube Pro has a built-in microSD card reader that supports up to 128GB of memory for extra storage, a phone stand, and a LED torch for when the lights go out.

CNET calls WonderCube Pro, “A seriously versatile keychain accessory, this little cube converts into a sync cable, kickstand, flashlight and a whole lot more.”

Clean up your everyday carry. Right now, you can get the WonderCube Pro for 37% off $70 at just $43.99.

WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring – $43.99

Prices are subject to change.