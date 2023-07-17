Home / Laptops
Scoop up Acer’s RTX-loaded creator laptop for just $580

A fantastic deal.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 17, 2023 6:57 am PDT
Acer Swift X
If you’re on the hunt for an affordable content creation laptop, you better stick around, as we’ve unearthed an awesome deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop for just $579.99, which is a savings of $370. That’s no joke. This machine features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and a 14-inch 1080p display with 100 percent sRGB coverage. It’s powerful enough for photo editing tasks and basic gaming as well as day-to-day use. Let’s get into it.

The Acer Swift X packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 8GB of RAM is a little light, but that shouldn’t be a problem as long as you’re not rendering super big files or playing games on Ultra settings (which the modest RTX 3050 probably couldn’t handle well anyway). The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 with 100 percent sRGB. That means it can produce a wider range of colors. It also weighs just a little over three pounds, making it a solid travel companion.

This is a great deal. However, it’s so great that we don’t expect it to last very long. Act now if you’re interested!

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

