Scoop up Acer’s RTX-loaded creator laptop for just $580

If you’re on the hunt for an affordable content creation laptop, you better stick around, as we’ve unearthed an awesome deal for you today. Newegg’s selling the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop for just $579.99, which is a savings of $370. That’s no joke. This machine features an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and a 14-inch 1080p display with 100 percent sRGB coverage. It’s powerful enough for photo editing tasks and basic gaming as well as day-to-day use. Let’s get into it.

The Acer Swift X packs an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of NVMe SSD storage. The 8GB of RAM is a little light, but that shouldn’t be a problem as long as you’re not rendering super big files or playing games on Ultra settings (which the modest RTX 3050 probably couldn’t handle well anyway). The 14-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 with 100 percent sRGB. That means it can produce a wider range of colors. It also weighs just a little over three pounds, making it a solid travel companion.

This is a great deal. However, it’s so great that we don’t expect it to last very long. Act now if you’re interested!

Get the Acer Swift X Creator Laptop for $579.99 at Newegg