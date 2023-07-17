News

Windows 11’s July update could fix your pesky gaming stutters

Game on, friends.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 17, 2023 8:38 am PDT
ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition Gaming Mouse
Image: Asus

There’s nothing more aggravating than a stuttering high DPI mouse, especially when you’re in the middle of an intense match where precise movements and fast response time are everything. Fortunately, Microsoft’s July 2023 update to Windows 11 aims to fix this problem. (This update also includes changes to the Window 11 clock, which can now display seconds.)

Apparently, the stuttering problem originates from the demands of high DPI mice on the Windows input stack. If you’re a gamer, you’re probably working with some powerful hardware. But if you’re plugging in a bunch of devices at once (as gamers are apt to do), you’re going to have a lot of background processes running. Your system basically spends a big chunk of time processing input, which negatively impacts gameplay, causing your high DPI (dots-per-inch) mouse to stutter. Your PC is too busy keeping tabs on other inputs such as controllers, voice chat, and so on. That’s why Windows has a difficult time keeping up with it all.

Microsoft intends to remedy this issue by optimizing the processing time for input requests. According to the Windows Latest blog, the company has “improved the performance by throttling and coalescing background raw mouse listeners and capping their message rate.” The idea is to offer gamers fluid gameplay even with many background processes happening at once. If you’re dealing with in-game stuttering, a Windows update might be the quick fix you’ve been looking for. The update (aka Windows 11 KB5028185) should be available on the Windows Update screen now.

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

