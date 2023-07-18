Nab Keychron’s super lightweight mechanical keyboard for just $66

There’s nothing I love more than a well-made mechanical keyboard. From the tactile feedback to the higher levels of responsiveness, they really make for a fantastic typing experience, and Keychron makes some of the best around. Good news! Amazon’s selling the Keychron K1 SE mechanical keyboard for just $65.80, which is 30 percent off of the original $94 price tag. Not only is this peripheral super lightweight at under two pounds, but it’s also compatible with Mac and Windows.

The Keychron K1 SE features a total of 87 keys, a durable aluminum body, RGB LED backlighting, and Gateron Low Profile red switches. According to the manufacturer, these switches should provide a “smooth, linear feeling.” You can chose between wireless and wired modes by flipping the orange switch on the side of the keyboard. There’s even two adjustable feet levels and curved keycaps, making this keyboard comfortable to use for long periods of time.

This is a phenomenal deal, especially if you work from home. This keyboard wont’ take up a ton of desk space and the mechanical switches should be relatively quiet.

Get the Keychron K1 SE mechanical keyboard for $65.80 at Amazon