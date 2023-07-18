Home / Windows
Tip

How to find device drivers when Microsoft Windows can’t

What do you do if Windows fails to automatically install device drivers for new PC hardware? Here's your guide.
Peter Stelzel-Morawietz
By Peter Stelzel-Morawietz
PCWorld Jul 18, 2023 8:00 am PDT
Windows 11
Image: Microsoft

In most cases, Windows will recognize new hardware you install in your PC and you can just start using it. This works for internal components, such as a network or graphics card, as well as external devices like a scanner.

Usually, the operating system will identify the device, then load and install the correct driver. This can be checked in the Windows Device Manager (right-click the Start button > Device Manager), which normally lists all entries without further instructions.

But what do you do if Windows marks a component with a yellow exclamation mark and attempts to find the right drivers via Windows Update also fails? It is not always immediately clear which hardware is having issues, since a Device Manager entry like as “Other devices -Unknown device” doesn’t immediately help.

Instead of guessing and trying out possible drivers willy-nilly, you can use Windows as an identification aid. To do so, open the Device Manager, right-click on the marked entry and select “Properties” in the context menu. Switch to the “Events” tab, highlight the sometimes cryptic device designation in information section at the bottom of the field, and copy it to the clipboard.

The Events > Properties tab in Windows Device Manager.

The entry “Other devices -‘ Unknown device” says little, but the designation in the “Information” helps with hardware identification

. (Note that this image shows a correctly configured device.)

Brad Chacos/IDG

From there, paste that information along with the device manufacturer and, if necessary and possible, the specific device name into a Google search. If the search shows you the name of your component, download the corresponding driver from the support site of your PC or device manufacturer. (Do not download drivers from third-party sites, as they can be hiding malware.)

This article was translated from German to English, and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.

Peter Stelzel-Morawietz schreibt über die Themen vernetztes Zuhause, Windows, Internet und Internet of Things, Cloud, GPS und Navigation, Digitalradio sowie IT im Alltag und Integration im Auto

Recent stories by Peter Stelzel-Morawietz:

Coupon Codes