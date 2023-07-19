Save $300 on this powerful RTX 4060 MSI gaming laptop

If you’re on the hunt for a powerful gaming laptop at a reasonable price, you’ve come to the right place. Best Buy’s currently selling the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop for $799.99, which is a savings of $300. That’s positively wild, especially because this laptop comes loaded with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. It’s definitely powerful enough to blast through most modern games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. Let’s get into the nitty gritty then.

The MSI Cyborg features an Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. The 15.6-inch display has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz. 1080p isn’t the sharpest resolution around, but it’s perfectly fine for playing games. As for connectivity, you’re getting one HDMI 2.1, one USB-A 3.1, one USB-C 3.1, and a headphone jack. It’s not the heaviest gaming laptop at over four pounds, but I wouldn’t exactly call this machine lightweight.

This is a phenomenal deal, especially if you’re a college student. Get it now.

Get the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop for $799.99 at Best Buy