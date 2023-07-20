Score this 165Hz, pixel-packed Samsung gaming monitor for $230

If you’re in the market for a high refresh rate gaming monitor, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the Samsung Odyssey G51C gaming monitor for $229.99, which is a savings of $170. This peripheral has a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 1ms, which means you can expect buttery smooth visuals. This is important, especially when you’re in an intense match where every second matters.

The 32-inch Samsung Odyssey G51C features a crisp 2560z1440 resolution, widely considered the sweet spot for modern gaming. For connectivity options, you’re getting one DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.0 connections. The monitor itself is tiltable and the stand can be adjusted. It also has FreeSync built-in, which is a technology that syncs your monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s GPU. This helps reduce screen tearing, which can be super annoying when you’re in the middle of a game.

This is a really solid deal. You better swoop in and pick it up now, though, as we don’t expect it to last very long.

