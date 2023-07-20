Google quietly increases YouTube Premium’s price

9to5Google reports that YouTube has stealthily increased the price of its YouTube Premium subscription service. The price increase so far seems to apply only to the United States, where the price has been raised by two dollars to 13.99 dollars a month. We’re also seeing that price on the YouTube Premium sign-up page. Neither YouTube, nor its parent company Google, has announced anything about the price increase.

A YouTube Premium subscription service lets you watch YouTube without ads, download videos to watch when you don’t have internet access, and play videos behind a locked screen on your mobile phone. The subscription also gives you access to the music service YouTube Music Premium. Earlier this year, Google announced a bunch of nifty new YouTube features like enhanced video quality, better multi-screen support, and compatibility with Apple’s iOS SharePlay — but only for YouTube Premium subscribers.

This article was translated from Swedish to English, and originally appeared on pcforalla.se.