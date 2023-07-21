Nab this full-sized Roccat mechanical gaming keyboard for 38% off

If you’re a gamer, you definitely need to pick up a mechanical gaming keyboard. From the tactile feedback to the colorful RGB lighting, they’re a lot of fun to use. Plus, they’re more responsive than your typical membrane variety. If you’re in the market for such a keyboard, Amazon’s currently selling the Roccat Vulcan 120 AIMO mechanical gaming keyboard for $74.95, which is 38 percent off of the original $119.99 price. This peripheral has a volume dial as well as backlit media buttons and it’s made of aircraft grade-aluminum, according to the manufacturer.

The Roccat Vulcan features anti-ghosting technology, Titan switches, and RGB backlighting. The Titan switches are silent when in use, but you’ll definitely feel a bump underneath your fingertips. They’re designed to resist dust build-up, which means you don’t have to clean them as often. It also comes with a detachable palm rest, which you can connect to the keyboard via magnets. If you’re looking for a mechanical keyboard with all the bells and whistles, the Roccat Vulcan is definitely the one to pick.

