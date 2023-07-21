Epic Games Summer Sale kicks off: 15 can’t-miss game deals

The Epic Games Store is in the middle of its summer sale, which means dramatic discounts on some surprisingly recent releases. Epic has its usual freebies available, which this week include The Elder Scrolls Online (or at least a free trial for this MMO, which will cost you $15 a month to keep playing) and indie whodunnit visual novel Murder by Numbers. But for the real deals, you’ll need to shell out a bit of cash.

Below are our picks for the best discounts available on Epic right now, in no particular order. Wait, actually, they’re in a very particular order. An alphabetic one.

The sale is going on until August 3rd, so you have plenty of time to make your selections. If you prefer to keep your PC game library all on Steam, a lot of the same discounts are available over there, even though there’s no big sale event going on.