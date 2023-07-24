Home / Laptops
HP’s powerful RTX 4080 gaming laptop is on sale for ludicrously cheap

It's time to level up.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 24, 2023 6:55 am PDT
HP Omen
If you’re on the hunt for the ultimate gaming experience, you better stick around. AntOnline’s Ebay storefront is currently selling the HP Omen gaming laptop for $1,799.99, which is a whopping $600 off of the original $2,399.99 price. That’s absolutely bananas, especially given the powerful hardware inside. This machine has an RTX 4080 GPU as well as a spacious 240Hz display. Plus, AntOnline has a positive feedback score of 99 percent — expected for the Ebay arm of a large, popular retailer. Better yet, according to previous buyers, delivery is quite fast.

The HP Omen features an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s an imposing amount of power right there. This machine is more than capable of flying through even the most intensive titles on the High or Ultra graphics preset, especially if your game supports Nvidia’s vaunted DLSS technology. The display, which is a spacious 17.3-inches, has a resolution of 2560×1440 and a refresh rate of 240Hz. That means visuals should be luscious and smooth.

This is a jaw-droppingly good deal. You simply don’t see RTX 4080 laptops going this cheap very often. Don’t miss out!

Get the HP Omen for $1,799.99 at eBay

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

