How to hide Windows 11’s power button

To prevent users from simply shutting down your computer, Windows 11 lets you remove the power button from the Start menu. It’s not obvious, however; doing so requires a small change to the registry, rather than toggling an option in the normal Windows Settings.

Type regedit into the Windows 11 search field and click on the “Registry Editor” option that appears. In the registry editor, follow the path “HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\PolicyManager\default\Start\HidePowerButton”. In the HidePowerButton folder you’ll find the entry “value”. Double-click on it and set its value to “1”. Then restart Windows.

Boom! The power button has now disappeared from the Start menu. You can still shut down the operating system by looking for the power options when you use the key combinations Alt-F4 or Ctrl-Alt-Del. Windows also has a secret emergency restart button.

