Microsoft’s radical TMNT Xbox controller smells like pizza

You ready for some weird news? In conjunction with the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie, Microsoft created an Xbox controller that smells like a greasy slice of pizza. Yes, you read that correctly.

These custom Xbox controllers have a scent diffuser that slots into the back. It’s shaped like a pizza slice as a tribute to the turtles’ beloved meal of choice. There are four variations of the controller, each featuring one of the fearsome foursome. The catch? You can’t actually buy one of these radical gamepads. Microsoft is giving away a limited number of them, so if you’re interested, you should first check out the official rules and eligibility.

Looking to pick up a new Xbox controller without the cheesy smell? Check out PCWorld’s roundup of the best Xbox controllers for PC available right now.

To enter the giveaway, you’ll need to retweet a post on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter account. You can check out all the details on Xbox Wire, which is the place to go for anything Xbox related.

Microsoft often makes customized products, so this isn’t out of the norm. In fact, Microsoft once released a limited edition Xbox One that makes the Taco Bell noise at startup. Is it fun? Absolutely. Is it necessary? Probably not. If you’re a big Ninja Turtles fan, you might as well enter the giveaway, as you’re not going to get another chance in the future.