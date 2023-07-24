Microsoft’s AI Bing Chat comes to Chrome, with limitations

Microsoft’s ChatGPT-powered Bing AI chatbot generated lots of hype over the last few months, but only worked in Microsoft’s own Edge browser — until now.

9to5Google reports that Bing Chat just rolled out support for Google’s Chrome browser, but with some restrictions on the chatbot’s functionality. Your chat prompts can only be 2,000 characters long in Chrome, and conversations with the chatbot are limited to five messages before the session resets.

In Microsoft’s Edge browser, prompts can be up to 4,000 characters long, and you can exchange 30 messages with Bing before the conversation is reset. As part of this update, the Edge version of Bing Chat has also been given a dark mode, another feature you can’t use on Chrome yet.

This article was translated from Swedish to English, and originally appeared on pcforalla.se.