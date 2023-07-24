Pick up this back-to-school Chromebook for just under $200

If you’re shopping for a solid back-to-school deal on a Chromebook, we’d advise you to take a close look at the Acer Chromebook 315, a 2022 model that’s advertised at a whopping 66 percent off at Amazon.

Low-end Chromebook deals can be confusing, as there are often deals offered on similar devices with hardware that differs little, if at all. Some vendors will occasionally pump up the MSRP as well or even finesse the specs. This Amazon vendor has priced the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-3HT) at $205.80, supposedly 66 percent off. Given that the original MSRP was $279.99, this Chromebook is probably 27 percent off instead.

We’d still recommend that you take a look. This is a budget Chromebook, but the Intel Celeron N4020 inside it is a decent dual-core CPU. A 15.6-inch full HD (otherwise known as a 1080p screen) should be large and comfortable for old as well as young eyes. Including 4GB of RAM always makes us frown, but limit the number of Chrome tabs you have open and your browsing experience will be just fine. It also looks like that Google patches and support should run out in June 2027 at the earliest, so you have at least four years of supported use.

If supplies run out, try this alternative seller from Amazon, which was offering the Chromebook 315 for $199.99, but who also appears to have replaced a 17-inch version with this alternative while leaving earlier reviews intact.

If you’re still doubtful, we have other suggestions for you in our back-to-school deals on Chromebooks, laptops, monitors, and more. Bookmark that page, as we update it frequently.

View the Acer Chromebook 315 on Amazon for $205.80