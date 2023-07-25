Save $400 off the world’s top-grossing language learning software

These days, there are many reasons to learn a new language. There are also many ways to do it. So, rather than spin your wheels trying to figure out how to learn Spanish before going on that Andalusian vacation, consider the solution chosen by more than ten million people worldwide. Babbel is the world’s top-grossing language learning software for a reason, and it’s on sale for 66% off now.

Developed by more than 100 expert linguists, Babbel helps you learn any of 14 different languages through bite-sized classes that fit into your schedule and focus on practical topics. It’s designed so that in just a month, you can communicate confidently about topics like transportation, dining, shopping, and more.

Babbel has earned 4.5/5 stars on the Google Play Store, 4.6/5 stars on the App Store, and was previously named Fast Company’s “most innovative company in education.” Find out why when you get this Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) for 66% off $599 at just $199.97.

Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $199.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.