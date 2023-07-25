This 165Hz, pixel-packed LG gaming monitor is $150 off

PC gamers, unite! If you’re looking to purchase a brand new gaming monitor, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the LG UltraGear Nano gaming monitor for $299.99, which is a savings of $150. This peripheral has a fast refresh rate of 165Hz, which is important when you’re playing fast-paced, competitive titles. It’s also well-reviewed on Best Buy. In fact, many buyers claim it’s the best monitor they’ve ever had!

The 27-inch LG UltraGear features a resolution of 2560×1440, an aspect ratio of 16:9, and a response time of 1ms. Given those specs, the picture should be nice and sharp. Visuals should be smooth, too (the 1ms response time is no joke). As for connectivity options, you’re getting two HDMI and one DisplayPort 1.4. This monitor also comes with FreeSync Premium (AMD Adaptive Sync) and G-Sync compatibility, which syncs up your monitor’s refresh rate with your PC’s graphics card. This helps prevent screen tearing during games.

This is a great deal, but I don’t expect it to last forever. Don’t you think it’s time to level up your gaming space?

Get the LG UltraGear Nano gaming monitor for $299.99 at Best Buy