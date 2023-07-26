Deal

Save $200 on this luxurious Ecovacs robot vacuum and mop

There's nothing better than a freshly cleaned house.
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 26, 2023 7:48 am PDT
DEEBOT N10 MAX+ Robot Vacuum
Image: Ecovacs

Nothing settles my ever-restless soul more than a clean house. If you need a little help keeping your humble abode spick-and-span, you’re in luck. Best Buy’s currently selling the Ecovacs Deebot N10 Max + Robot Vacuum and Mop for $449.99, which is a savings of $200. Not only will this robot vacuum suck up debris, but it will also mop your floors. How cool is that? It has a maximum runtime of 200 minutes as well, which is about three hours and 20 minutes.

The Deebot N10 Max + features TrueMapping 2.0 technology, a suction power of 4300Pa, and a 5200mAh battery. The suction power is especially important, as anything over 3000Pa is considered ideal for a robot vacuum. You can also schedule custom cleanings, set virtual boundaries, and more on the companion app. Did we mention that it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Alex, too?

Overall, this is a sweet deal. You definitely don’t want to sleep on this one, folks.

Get the Ecovacs DEEBOT N10 MAX+ Robot Vacuum and Mop for $449.99 at Best Buy

