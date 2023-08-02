Lap desk buying guide: Work and game comfortably from your couch

Hanging out on the sofa with your laptop is something that many of us do everyday. Everything from checking news and social feeds to mopping up emails is more comfortable from your couch. But even if you have a lightweight ultraportable laptop, resting it on your thighs is anything but comfortable, and laptops quickly get hot, especially if you’re gaming.

That’s where lap desks come into play. They’re designed as a kind of table for your lap and enable much more ergonomic use of your laptop, while also pulling double time as a supportive surface for your keyboard and mouse. A lap desk can be made of materials such as wood, plastic, or metal, and integrate various additional features like extra USB ports and cable management tools, among others.

Trust us: Once you’ve used a lap desk, you won’t want to go back to slapping your notebook down on your legs again.

Lap desk advantages

It improves your posture, reducing neck, shoulder, and back pain that can be caused by sitting in a slouched position for long periods of time.

It protects your legs from the heat of your laptop, preventing minor burns or skin irritation.

It increases your productivity and concentration by providing you with a stable and comfortable work surface that adapts to your needs.

It expands your workspace and gives you more room for your mouse, smartphone, and other accessories you need.

It’s easy to transport and store, so you can take it with you wherever you go.

We’ve taken a closer look at popular lap desks, listing advantages and disadvantages as well as evaluating their price-performance ratio. With our buying guide, you’re guaranteed to find the best lap desk for you.

SONGMICS Bamboo Laptop Desk Pros Robust and stable

Height adjustable

Air vents

Large storage area Cons Wood can have splinters Buy SONGMICS Bamboo Laptop Desk at Amazon for $38 The SONGMICS bamboo laptop table is a practical and versatile helper for your home office or bed. It is made of high-quality and ecological bamboo, which is stable, durable, and easy to clean. The table top can be tilted at five angles to give you optimal viewing pleasure. The table also has an integrated mouse pad, a drawer, and a groove with a mobile phone holder and pen quivers to keep your work tools close at hand. The legs are height adjustable and foldable, so you can easily transport or store the table. The SONGMICS bamboo laptop table is ideal for laptops up to 15 inches, books, magazines, or breakfast trays. LapGear Elevation Pro Pros Large storage area

Practical smartphone holder

Adjustable incline Cons Not suitable for left-handers

Wrist rest for the mouse can get in the way Buy LapGear Elevation Pro at Amazon for $53 The LapGear Elevation Pro features an adjustable angle from 0 to 20 degrees, a non-slip surface, and an integrated mouse pad. The stand is made of sturdy plastic and can hold laptops up to 17 inches. It also has a convenient handle for transport and a cable management opening. It’s a lot more affordable than the more premium Couchmaster offerings, too. Couchmaster Lapboard² Pros Ergonomic design

Cable grommets for keyboard and mouse

Six integrated USB 3.0 ports Cons Too much plastic, looks cheap

Not suitable for left-handers Buy Couchmaster Lapboard² at Amazon for $139 Looking for something a bit simpler? The Couchmaster Lapboard² consists of a sturdy wooden board that rests on two padded cushions and offers enough space for a keyboard, mouse, and other devices. The Lapboard² also has an integrated USB hub that facilitates power supply and data transfer. The lap desk also features an ergonomic shape that promotes a healthy posture and prevents neck and back pain. Couchmaster Cyworx Pros Elegant and comfortable design

High quality

Large storage area Cons Air vents interfere with the keyboard

The mouse pad is glued on

Not suitable for left-handers Buy Couchmaster Cyworx at Amazon for $151 The Couchmaster Cyworx is an ergonomic lap desk for gamers and home office users that offers maximum comfort and flexibility. With the Couchmaster Cyworx, you can operate your laptop or PC from the comfort of your couch without getting neck or back pain. The Couchmaster Cyworx consists of a sturdy wooden board with integrated fans, a padded support for the arms, and a practical compartment for cables and accessories. The Couchmaster Cyworx is compatible with all common laptops and keyboards and is easy to set up and store. Couchmaster Cybot Pros Large mouse area and tablet support groove

Robust, comfortable upholstery

Large ventilation cutouts Cons The mouse pad is glued on

Not suitable for left-handers Buy Couchmaster Cybot at Amazon for $159 The Couchmaster Cybot is an ergonomic and practical laptop rest for the couch or bed. It consists of two cushions with pockets for accessories and a wooden board with ventilation slots and a tablet slot. The Couchmaster Cybot offers enough space for notebooks up to 17 inches and a mouse pad. It’s made of sustainable bamboo and has a soft touch surface. Couchmaster Cycon² Pros Very good processing quality

Six integrated USB 3.0 ports

Good sized storage area Cons High space requirement Buy Couchmaster Cycon² at Amazon for $197 The Couchmaster Cycon² is an innovative product for everyone who likes to game or work from the couch. It consists of an ergonomic support for keyboard and mouse, which is connected to a nifty cable management system. The Couchmaster Cycon² also offers two side pockets for accessories, an integrated USB 3.0 hub, and a mouse pad extension. With the Couchmaster Cycon², you can control your laptop or PC from the comfort of your sofa and enjoy a relaxed and comfortable experience. Razer Turret Pros Retractable magnetic mouse pad

40 hours of battery life Cons Expensive Buy Razer Turret at Amazon for $249 The Razer Turret is a wireless keyboard and mouse combination. It offers a comfortable and immersive gaming experience in the living room, with a battery life of over 40 hours per charge. The keyboard features Razer Green mechanical switches, an ergonomic palm rest, and a retractable mouse mat with magnetic docking station for the mouse. The mouse has a precise 5G optical sensor with 16,000 DPI and mechanical Razer switches. Both devices feature Razer Chroma RGB and Xbox Dynamic Lighting, which sync with the game and offer endless customization options. Couchmaster Cycon² Titan Edition Pros Very good processing quality

Six integrated USB 3.0 ports

Well-sized storage space Cons Expensive due to limited edition

High space requirement Buy Couchmaster Cycon² Titan Edition at Amazon for $399 The Couchmaster Cycon² Titan Edition is luxurious, limited edition product for couch gaming. It has a large pad with real titanium inlays and two soft cushions made of Nappa leather. It offers six USB 3.0 ports and intelligent cable management inside the unit itself. The lap desk enables an ergonomic and comfortable sitting position on the sofa and is easy to store. The Couchmaster Cycon² Titan Edition is the ultimate gadget for demanding gamers who want to play with keyboard and mouse.

What to look for in a lap desk

Feet or padding: While some lap desks rest directly on the legs and are padded underneath, others have retractable feet. You then have no weight to bear at all. This design may be better suited for bed and can more easily be used as a screen stand for your desk.

Inclination: Look for the natural tilt of the lap desk. Some have padding that is higher at your knees so your laptop is at an angle, while others have flatter padding. A slight tilt is helpful for posture because it brings the screen to a higher level, but it also causes your mouse to slide down when you’re not holding it. Therefore, consider a flat surface if you mainly use your laptop with an external mouse.

Height adjustability: This is probably the most important decision you need to make. While many lap desks consist of just a flat surface with pads underneath, others offer adjustable height levels.

Surface material: If there’s one major criticism of some lap desks, it’s the use of creaky, grey plastic. Others offer wood-grain surfaces with rounded edges, and some even have patterned fabric cushions underneath that will blend in well with your living room.

Wrist rest: Unless your laptop is particularly heavy or has strong rubber grips, it will probably slide down on any lap desk with a tilt. Some models mitigate this by having a lip on the bottom, while others have padded wrist rests instead.

Extras: There are lap desks with special recesses or stands for smartphones and tablets, as well as storage space for accessories. Some models even integrate mouse pads and USB hubs.

This article has been translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.