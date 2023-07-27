Scoop up this 144Hz Koorui gaming monitor for just $140

If you’re looking to pick up a solid gaming monitor on the cheap, you better stick around. Amazon’s currently selling the Koorui gaming monitor for just $140, which is 26 percent off of the original $189.99 price. This peripheral is rather spacious at 27-inches and has a refresh rate of 144Hz. That means you can expect fluid visuals. It’s also frameless and you can tilt the monitor to whatever position works best for you. Let’s jump right into the specs then.

The Koorui monitor has a resolution of 2560×1440, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and a response time of 1ms. Based on those specs, gameplay should be smooth and seamless. It’s also FreeSync and G-Sync compatible, which helps reduce screen tearing issues. This technology basically syncs your monitor’s refresh rate up with your PC’s GPU. For connectivity options, you’re getting one HDMI 1.2, one HDMI 2.0, one DisplayPort 1.2, and one audio out port. Not too shabby, right?

This is a great deal, especially if you’re looking to pick up a second monitor for your gaming space. Get it now.

Get the Koorui gaming monitor for $140 at Amazon