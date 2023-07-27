Nvidia’s rumored GeForce RTX 4090 Ti now rumored to be canceled

Nvidia’s ferocious GeForce RTX 4090 is a fire-breathing monster of a graphics cards, delighting gamers with 24GB of VRAM, unrivaled gaming performance, and steep power requirements to feed the beast. Its $1600 price tag is just as beastly. Nevertheless, gamers worldwide have been eagerly awaiting the launch of an upgraded version in the form of the long-rumored GeForce RTX 4090 Ti — a graphics card that Nvidia hasn’t ever uttered a peep about.

A new report claims this will probably not happen.

No RTX 4090 Ti, but possible new RTX 4060 and RTX 4070 models

The well-known (and oft-accurate) leaker Kopite7kimi tweeted on Thursday that Nvidia has cancelled the market launch of the RTX 4090 Ti.

I'm afraid there won't be RTX 4090 Ti anymore. Some low-grade AD103 and AD106 chips will be another versions of RTX 4070 and 4060. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) July 27, 2023

The rumored graphics card, allegedly planned with an improved version of the AD102 chip packing even more hardware inside, will not happen, according to the leak. Instead, Kopite7kimi claims Nvidia wants to concentrate on new GPUs from the RTX 4070 and RTX 4060 series, featuring trimmed AD103 and AD106 chips. Current models of the RTX 4070 use an AD104 chip, while the RTX 4060 Ti has an AD106 chip. The new AD103 chip should have more cores and also be able to connect more memory.

A little hope remains

A new model of the RTX 4060 with AD106 could be an improved version of the RTX 4060 Ti. Alternatively, the new GPU could also replace the RTX 4060 with 8GB VRAM. Nvidia’s plans for its upcoming GPU models remain unclear.

That said, while Nvidia has yet to comment on any of these rumored, unreleased graphics cards, it’s possible that an RTX 4090 Ti will be released after all, but an even more expensive high-end model of the RTX 40- series doesn’t seem very worthwhile for Nvidia in today’s weak PC market.

This article has been translated from German to English and originally appeared on pcwelt.de.