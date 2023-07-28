Get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe, the best antivirus, for just $30

Every computer that touches the Internet needs to be secured and when it comes to Windows, Norton 360 Deluxe is the best antivirus around. Not only does it offer top-notch protection and an easy-to-use interface, but you’ll also get nifty extras like Dark Web Monitoring and VPN access.

Normally, you have to pay $50 for your first year of protection, but you can get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe protection on up to three devices for just $29.99, right here in the PCWorld Software Store. The software supports Windows PCs, of course, as well as Macs, iPhones, and Android devices.

“Norton 360 Deluxe is a very good suite with a good price,” we said in our review. “If you’re looking for excellent antivirus protection that won’t get in your way, and which offers a good number of features, then this is the suite to buy.”

That goes doubly so when you can score it for just $29.99 and get a free three months of additional protection out of it. Don’t miss out!

Get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe for $29.99