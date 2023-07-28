Home / Security
Get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe, the best antivirus, for just $30

Norton 360 Deluxe is the best AV we've tested, and you can get it for dirt cheap with this special offer from the PCWorld Software Store.
Brad Chacos
By Brad Chacos
Executive editor, PCWorld Jul 28, 2023 7:41 am PDT
Norton 360 review 2023
Image: Jim Martin / Foundry

Every computer that touches the Internet needs to be secured and when it comes to Windows, Norton 360 Deluxe is the best antivirus around. Not only does it offer top-notch protection and an easy-to-use interface, but you’ll also get nifty extras like Dark Web Monitoring and VPN access.

Normally, you have to pay $50 for your first year of protection, but you can get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe protection on up to three devices for just $29.99, right here in the PCWorld Software Store. The software supports Windows PCs, of course, as well as Macs, iPhones, and Android devices.

“Norton 360 Deluxe is a very good suite with a good price,” we said in our review. “If you’re looking for excellent antivirus protection that won’t get in your way, and which offers a good number of features, then this is the suite to buy.”

That goes doubly so when you can score it for just $29.99 and get a free three months of additional protection out of it. Don’t miss out!

Get 15 months of Norton 360 Deluxe for $29.99

Brad Chacos spends his days digging through desktop PCs and tweeting too much. He specializes in graphics cards and gaming, but covers everything from security to Windows tips and all manner of PC hardware.

