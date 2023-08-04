Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 review: Save YouTube videos and more

At a glance Pros Resolutions up to 8K possible, direct extraction of MP3 files Cons No downloading of videos behind paywalls Our Verdict The Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 is easy to use and useful, especially for users of public service media libraries.

Watching videos offline has evolved from the rule to the exception in recent years. But there are a number of scenarios where it makes sense to download videos for later viewing. If you want to watch a video on the train or bus, for example, or if films threaten to disappear from a media library. The $19.99 Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 software was made for just those cases.

The software can download audio and videos not just from YouTube, but also from all public media libraries and save them on your local storage. In our testing, this worked smoothly even while downloading several videos simultaneously, and even with 8K resolution videos.

Downloading media is not possible if the videos are behind a paywall, however; Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 cannot download Netflix or Disney Plus videos, for example. This is also explained in the documentation.

Downloading playlists from YouTube is a new function in version 2 of the software and worked without any problems in our testing.

Operating the software couldn’t be any simpler. You simply surf to a video (or playlist) in your browser, copy the link from its address bar, and paste it into the input field of the software.

Conclusion

Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 offers a simple download option for free streaming videos that are not behind a paywall.

Get Video and Audio Downloader Pro 2 at Amazon for $19.99