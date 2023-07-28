Home / PCs & Components / News
Watch PCWorld interview PC experts at Linus Tech Expo (LTX) 2023!

We'll be live at the LTX 2023 show, checking out the latest and greatest in computer tech and talking with experts from all over the web.
Michael Crider
By Michael Crider
Staff Writer, PCWorld Jul 28, 2023 12:22 pm PDT
This weekend in British Columbia, a huge amount of PC nerds will descend upon Surrey to gather at the Linus Tech Expo. PCWorld is, of course, among said nerds, notably our video team. If you can’t make it, then you can do the next best thing: Join us for livestream interviews and presentations with a dozen luminaries from the event.

Our coverage will start on Saturday at 1:00 PM Eastern, 10:00 AM Pacific US time, with new interviews all Saturday and Sunday. The full list of events is on this YouTube playlist. Here’s the breakdown of our schedule, set to Pacific time:

And of course, be sure to check out the rest of our YouTube channel, where we dive deep into the latest and greatest laptop and desktop hardware, and yak it up every week on The Full Nerd podcast.

, Staff Writer

Michael is a former graphic designer who's been building and tweaking desktop computers for longer than he cares to admit. His interests include folk music, football, science fiction, and salsa verde, in no particular order.

