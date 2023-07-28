Watch PCWorld interview PC experts at Linus Tech Expo (LTX) 2023!

This weekend in British Columbia, a huge amount of PC nerds will descend upon Surrey to gather at the Linus Tech Expo. PCWorld is, of course, among said nerds, notably our video team. If you can’t make it, then you can do the next best thing: Join us for livestream interviews and presentations with a dozen luminaries from the event.

Our coverage will start on Saturday at 1:00 PM Eastern, 10:00 AM Pacific US time, with new interviews all Saturday and Sunday. The full list of events is on this YouTube playlist. Here’s the breakdown of our schedule, set to Pacific time:

