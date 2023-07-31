Home / Laptops
Save $800 on this RTX-loaded Asus gaming laptop

It's time to level up your gaming space.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Jul 31, 2023 11:43 am PDT
Asus ROG gaming laptop
There’s nothing I love more than a reasonably priced gaming laptop, especially one with a touchscreen and other features. If you’re in the market for such a laptop, you better stick around. Best Buy’s currently selling the Asus ROG touchscreen gaming laptop for $1,199.99, which is a savings of $800 (!!!). Not only are you getting a 1600p touchscreen that swings around 360 degrees, but also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. Let’s get into it.

The Asus ROG laptop comes equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. The hardware is capable of zipping through most modern titles on the Medium to High graphics preset. The 1600p display is also quite spacious at 16 inches and has a refresh rate of 165Hz, which is the perfect combination for playing fast-paced games.

This is a fantastic deal. In fact, it’s so good that we don’t expect it to last long. Get it now.

