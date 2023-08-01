Get Microsoft Office Pro for life for just $35 during our Back-to-School sale

It’s almost time for students to be heading back to school. Even if you’re not going back to school physically, it’s always a good idea to have the best software to do your best work. And if you’re a PC user without Microsoft Office, it’s time to rectify that problem during our Back-to-School sale. Between 7/28 and 8/13, you can get a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows, plus a free training bundle to help you learn how to master it, for just $34.97. This bundle is rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers.

More: Check out all of our Back-to-School sales!

Office includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — everything you need to do your best work. For a one-time price, you’ll have the world’s leading office software, plus you’ll get eight courses to help you get the most out of each individual program.

You don’t have to be going back to school to get in on these savings. Between July 28 and August 13, get Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows and more for just $34.97.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A FREE Microsoft Training Bundle – $34.97

See Deal

Prices are subject to change.