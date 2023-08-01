Home / Entertainment
Nab this comfortable HyperX wireless gaming headset for just $44

It's time to escape reality.
Ashley Biancuzzo
Ashley Biancuzzo
Aug 1, 2023
If you’re on the hunt for a comfortable gaming headset, you’ve come to the right place. Amazon’s currently selling the HyperX Cloud Core Bluetooth Wireless Gaming Headset for $49.99, which is 57 percent off of the original $99.99 price. This headset has leatherette earpads, which is perfect for those marathon gaming sessions, and a detachable microphone. It’s also compatible with PS5, PS4, and PC. Buyers claim that it fits nice and it produces fantastic sound. Not a bad deal, huh?

The HyperX Cloud Core headset features up to 20 hours of battery life (according to the manufacturer), 53mm drivers, and on-ear audio control. Although I haven’t personally tested this particular headset, the 53mm drivers are capable of producing strong bass sounds. This peripheral also has DTS Headphone:X Spatial Audio, which is basically surround sound. This is awesome if you’re looking to get totally immersed in your gameplay.

This is a fantastic deal, so you better swoop in now before it’s gone.

