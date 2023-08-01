Microsoft now sells official Xbox controller repair parts

Modern game controllers are pretty robust, at least as long as you go with a first-party option. But they’re also expensive, so when one breaks, it’s a deep reach for seventy bucks (or a lot more for “premium” models) to replace it. Fortunately, Microsoft’s new push for repairable hardware has extended to its Xbox controllers, which have become the de facto default for PC gamers all over the world.

The parts are offered in addition to the Surface laptop and tablet parts that were put on sale a few weeks ago. Both the standard Xbox model (the one that was updated for the Series S and Series X) and the Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 are supported, with buttons, plastic shells, printed circuit boards and vibration feedback motors on sale. Rechargeable batteries are an odd omission, but they’re easy enough to find elsewhere. Prices range from $20 to $50 for the specific part, which is still pretty spendy, but will save a bit of dough and keep e-waste out of a landfill.

Perhaps more importantly, each part comes with a web link to repair instructions, with a full repair manual and video guide for both controller models. You’ll need a few basic tools, but nothing more exotic than what you’ll find in a typical iFixIt electronics repair kit. And as The Verge notes, the parts are also available on iFixIt’s site.

