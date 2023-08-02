Pick up this futuristic-looking Lenovo gaming mouse for $9.49

If you’re on the hunt for an inexpensive gaming mouse, you better hang onto your seats because we’ve got a delicious deal on tap for you today. Lenovo’s selling the Lenovo Legion M200 Mouse for just $9.49, which is a whopping 62 percent off of the original $24.99 price. Not only is this peripheral super easy to set up, but it also features seven RGB backlight colors as well as a comfortable ambidextrous design. Not bad for a mouse that’s just under $10, huh? Let’s dive into the details then.

The Lenovo Legion M200 has a maximum DPI of 2,400 and a frame rate of 500 fps. It’s not the most responsive gaming mouse we’ve ever seen, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Some folks (hi) don’t like super high DPI numbers, as it makes the mouse harder to control. The M200’s lower DPI number means it won’t get away from you. The peripheral also has five buttons with four levels of DPI switch and a braided cable, which helps keep things nice and tidy.

This is a solid deal. However, we’d recommend swooping in sooner rather than later.

Get the Lenovo Legion M200 Mouse for $9.49 at Lenovo