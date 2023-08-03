This 3-in-1 charging cable is now less than a single Lightning cable

You love your devices, but you hate having to charge them. All that cable clutter becomes a real nuisance, which is why it’s smart to consolidate chargers when you can. Fortunately, this 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable For Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods is on sale during our Back-to-School event.

This single cable branches out into three, allowing you to charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time with minimal clutter. The 1.2-meter cable is made with high-quality ABS and aluminum alloy, so it’s extra long and built to last — two things you don’t always expect from Apple’s cables.

MORE: Check out all of our Back-to-School sales

And, of course, it’s also currently less than you’d spend on a single Lightning cable. Now through August 13, you can get the 3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable For Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods for 51% of $34.99 at just $16.97.

3-in-1 USB-C Charging Cable For Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods – $16.97

