Save 42% on this spacious Logitech mechanical gaming keyboard

If you’re a serious gamer, a mechanical keyboard is the way to go. The response times are faster and they offer better tactile feedback than the usual membrane variety. If you’re in the market for such a keyboard, then you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard for $74.80, which is a whopping 42 percent off of the original $129.99 price. This peripheral is full-sized and includes a useful number pad on the right side of the deck.

The Logitech G613 Lightspeed features six programmable G keys flanking the left side, Romer-G switches, and up to 18 hours of battery life (according to the manufacturer). The Romer G mechanical switches are designed to be both quiet and precise. It’s also a wireless keyboard, which means you don’t have to worry about organizing any additional cables. Amazon buyers seem to really like the dedicated media buttons and the solid build quality, too.

This is a good buy. Whether you’re a gaming enthusiast or someone that wants a better typing experience, the Logitech G613 is worth picking up.

Get the Logitech G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard for $74.80 at Amazon