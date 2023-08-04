The best back-to-school HP laptop deals in 2023

Much to the bemoan of students everywhere in the United States, back-to-school season is in full swing. Whether you’re shopping for an elementary student or a college freshman, the number one item on your list is (most likely) a good laptop. HP is known for producing some of the most lightweight and portable laptops around as well as some powerful gaming machines. Fortunately, HP is holding its back-to-school sale right now, where you can save up to 67 percent off of specific laptops. There’s no better time than now to dive in and take advantage of those scrumptious deals.

If you’re not sure where to begin your shopping adventure, don’t sweat it. Instead of scrolling through page after page of deals, we did the hard work by meticulously curating a list of the best HP back-to-school laptop sales right now. We’ve also made sure to include a variety of different machines such as Chromebooks, gaming rigs, 2-in-1’s, and more. If you have any lingering questions, be sure to check out our FAQ section at the end of this article.

Back to school everyday laptop deals

Sometimes all you need is a basic laptop for day-to-day tasks like writing papers and doing research on the web. After all, there’s nothing wrong with a straightforward laptop designed to handle straightforward workloads. If your college major doesn’t require a very powerful system (hey, English majors!), then you should pick up one of these everyday HP laptops listed below.

The HP Pavlion Laptop 15t deserves its own call-out because of the price and combination of hardware. Not only are you getting a 1080p display and 16GB of memory, but also a powerful Intel Core i7-1355U CPU. For just $599.99, that’s a damn good buy.

Back to school gaming laptop deals

Many students often moonlight as serious (sometimes competitive) gamers when they leave the classroom (myself included when I was in school). That’s why it’s always important to take hobbies into account when shopping around for a student, whether they’re in high school or college. You’re going to need a powerful machine for those late-night gaming sessions, especially if you plan on playing some intensive titles.

HP Victus Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i5-13500HX CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16.1-inch 1080p display, $949.99 ($350 off at HP)

HP Omen Transcend Gaming Laptop, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1200p display, $1,249.99 ($450 off at HP)

The HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a good option for the entry-level gamer. Between the Intel Core i5-13500HX CPU and the RTX 4050 GPU, this laptop should be able to whiz right through most games on medium to high graphics. The 16.1-inch display also has a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is important when things get blazing hot during an intensive match.

Back to school Chromebook deals

Here at PCWorld, it’s common knowledge that we have some serious Chromebook fans on staff (hi). It’s easy to see why, as battery life is crazy long and they’re largely virus-free. Although they’ve been popular in the education market for quite some time, they’ve gotten powerful enough to attract mainstream appeal. If you prefer ChromeOS over Windows or macOS, you should definitely check out the recommendations below.

HP Chromebook 15a, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 CPU/UHD graphics/8GB RAM/64GB eMMC/15.6-inch 1080p display, $319.99 ($80 off at HP)

HP Chromebook x360, Intel Pentium Silver Silver N6000 CPU/UHD graphics/8GB RAM/128GB eMMC/14-inch 768p touch display, $359.99 ($130 off at HP )

) HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook, Intel Core i3-1215U CPU/UHD graphics/8GB RAM/128GB SSD/13.5-inch 1504p touch display, $999 ($150 off at HP)

Out of all the deals above, the best bang is the first option, the HP Chromebook 15a. The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 isn’t the fastest CPU we’ve ever played around with, but it’s good enough for everyday tasks like responding to e-mail and researching topics. Plus, the 1080p display is plenty sharp for watching your favorite Netflix shows and YouTube channels.

Back to school 2-in-1 deals

If you’re not the kind of person that travels light, you should probably skip this section. However, if portability is at the top of your priority list, then you best stick around. Most older students will likely take their laptop to classes with them, so it’s important to travel light. If you’re in the market for such a machine, then 2-in-1 laptops are your best bet. Convertibles make such versatile machines because you can swing the screen around 360 degrees. Read on to check out our picks below.

HP Pavilion x360, Intel Core i3-1315U CPU/UHD graphics/8GB RAM/256GB SSD/14-inch 1080p touch display, $479.99 ($220 off at HP)

HP Spectre x360, Intel Core i7-13700H CPU/Intel Iris Xe graphics/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/16-inch 1920p touch display, $1,099.99 ($600 off at HP)

If you’re in the market for a convertible laptop with a really nice display, we’d recommend picking up the HP Spectre x360, which you can find in the bulleted list above. According to HP, the touch display has a maximum brightness of 400 nits and a sharp resolution of 3072×1920, which is impressive given the price and hardware. This machine also comes with an HP Rechargeable MPP2.0 Tilt Pen, which means you don’t have to worry about the extra cost.

Back to school content creation laptop deals

If you’re studying to become a photo editor or graphic designer, you’ll need a powerful laptop with a good screen and plenty of storage. For content creation laptops, we always recommend ones with discrete graphics, which is important for editing (trust me you definitely want more oomph in the graphics department). To help narrow things down for you, we found a great deal on a laptop with a beastly RTX 4070 GPU inside.

HP Omen Laptop 17, Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU/Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU/16GB RAM/1TB SSD/17.3-inch 1440p display, $,1,549.99 ($400 at HP)

Sure, if you want to get technical, the HP Omen Laptop 17 is a straight-up gaming rig. However, given the powerful components inside, it’s actually perfect for content creation. The RTX 4070 GPU is more than capable of handling photo or video editing tasks as well as running modern titles on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The display is also quite spacious at 17.3-inches, which is important for getting those minute details just right.