Save $300 on this RTX 4060-loaded HP gaming laptop

Nothing excites me more quite like a well-priced gaming laptop. If you’ve been on the hunt for an affordable yet powerful machine, you’re in luck. Costco’s online store is currently selling the HP Victus for $1,099.99, which is a whopping $300 off the original $1,399.99 price. This rig comes loaded with an RTX 4060 and a 13th-gen Intel Core CPU. That’s a good amount of power right there, especially for $300 off. It also has a full-sized backlit keyboard that includes a number pad, which is useful for both gaming and office work.

The HP Victus features an Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and 1TB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage. You should be able to zip right through most games on the High or Ultra graphics preset. The display, which has a resolution of 1920×1080 and a refresh rate of 144Hz, is rather spacious at 16.1-inches. Given those specs, you should feel totally immersed in whatever game you’re playing.

This is a fantastic deal, but we don’t expect it to last long (it’s just too good). You better kick it into high gear and jump on it sooner rather than later.

Get the HP Victus gaming laptop for $1,099.99 at Costco