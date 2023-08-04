AMD’s unannounced Radeon RX 7800 XT detailed by PowerColor

If you’re having a tough day at work, consider that it could always be worse. For example, someone over at AMD licensee PowerColor is in a heap of hurt right now, because the company accidentally posted a full listing for the Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, complete with specifications. Does that GPU sound unfamiliar? That’s probably because the Radeon RX 7800 XT doesn’t officially exist yet. Oops.

There’s been a mid-range hole in AMD’s Radeon 7000 series since it launched last year, with the low-end RX 7600 at $270 being the only other card besides the $900 RX 7900 XT and $1000 RX 7900 XTX. AMD has confirmed that new “enthusiast” cards are coming before the end of October, presumably in between those two price points and at the 7700/7800 level. But PowerColor’s full-page listing, shared on Twitter almost immediately and since taken down, is more or less an official confirmation of its existence.

According to the page, the PowerColor RX 7800 XT “Red Devil” will use a new Navi 32 GPU design with 3840 stream processors, 60 compute units, a 256-bit memory interface with 576GB/s bandwidth (the same as the China-only RX 7900 GRE). 16GB of GDDR6 memory puts it a bit below the RX 7900 XT in hardware power, though it’s using a slightly faster 2.565GHz boosted clock. There’s no word on a price or release date (except “third quarter” from the AMD earnings call), and if there’s an RX 7700 card out there, we don’t know about it yet.

VideoCardz.com recorded the text and images before they disappeared, noting that you’ll want at least an 800-watt power supply to run the card even though there’s no figure for peak power draw. The images show a standard dual-slot design, though it could be chunkier (possibly 2.5 slots or a little more) with a triple-fan cooling setup and dual 8-pin power connections.

Though we don’t have an official price, we can extrapolate based on the card level and previous releases. Since the Radeon RX 6800 XT launched at a retail price of $650 in 2020, I would budget at least $600 if you’re hoping to buy an RX 7800 XT when it comes out. When? Sometime in the next three months, if Lisa Su’s announced timetable holds. PowerColor’s leak indicates it might be sooner than later.