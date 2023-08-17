Ashampoo Uninstaller 12 review: Remove all traces of unwanted software

At a glance Pros Clear and intuitive program interface

The more careless software developers are with the setup routines of their programs, the more important a reliable uninstaller is. That’s because file remnants and registry entries often linger when programs are removed using the native Windows uninstall options. These ghosts not only clutter up your storage drive, but in the worst cases they cause error messages and make Windows itself unstable.

Ashampoo Uninstaller 12 counters the problem with several features designed to thoroughly uninstall all traces of unwanted software.

Directly after the installation and first start of Ashampoo’s software, you can scroll through the individual areas and, for example, remove programs, Windows apps, and browser extensions from Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Opera. The batch mode is helpful here: You make your selection and after clicking on Uninstall, all the chosen programs are cleaned from your drive, one after the other.

The Install mode proves to be very helpful: If you install software with its help, Uninstaller 12 can also remove it completely again for a virtually pore-deep clean.

We also like the numerous extras. Snapshots can be used to record and compare system states. In addition, the system can be analyzed to find particularly active and resource-hungry programs. The other included utilities from the large Ashampoo toolbox are wonderfully practical. You can use them to optimize the registry, manage services and autostart, safely delete and archive files, and clean up your PC extensively.

Conclusion

Ashampoo Uninstaller 12 quickly and reliably removes programs, Windows apps, and browser extensions. With the helpful batch mode feature you can select several applications at once, which the Ashampoo program then cleans from your hard drive in one go. The numerous tools in the toolbox are also helpful. At $40, Ashampoo Uninstaller is a bit expensive, but if you spend a lot of time adding and removing programs on your PC, it could be worth the money.

