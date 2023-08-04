88% off 12 months of AVG Secure VPN 2023 – just $9.99

Privacy is an ever-increasing problem when it comes to accessing the internet. One way to ensure your connection is private is to employ the services of a VPN, and AVG Secure VPN can be deployed across all your connected devices – mobile and desktop – to keep you safe and private wherever you are.

Better still, we’ve teamed up with AVG to secure you an incredible deal that will give you 12 months’ VPN protection for up to 10 devices for just $9.99.

What makes AVG Secure VPN stand out from the competition? First, it can be installed across all your devices – Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS – and used on up to 10 of them simultaneously, allowing you to cover your entire family’s needs.

Second, you can select servers from over 50 locations, allowing you to mask your true location plus bypass certain geo-restrictions by appearing to be at home while abroad, for example.

Third, there’s an optional kill switch to ensure your connection isn’t compromised should you be disconnected for any reason.

Fourth, AVG Secure VPN uses the latest VPN protocols – including Wireguard and OpenVPN – to ensure your connection is as fast, secure and stable as it can be, all backed up by industry standard 256-bit AES encryption.

Finally, AVG Secure VPN is incredibly easy to use. Once installed and set up, simply flick the VPN switch to On to immediately encrypt your connection through the fastest available server, or click the Change button to select your country and – if applicable – specific server within that country. There are 16 US locations, plus 2-3 locations in Spain, the UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia. You’ll also see recommendations for countries where anonymous peer-to-peer transfers can be conducted without attracting any attention.

Ordinarily, AVG Secure VPN would set you back $79.99 a year for this comprehensive protection, but we’ve secured a great deal, so you only have to pay $9.99 for a 12-month, 10-device subscription, saving you 88% on the MSRP.

How to protect your family

Start by downloading and installing AVG Secure VPN on your Windows PC and/or Mac – you can also download it through the Android and iOS app stores. Once installed, purchase your license, then open the app, log into your AVG account (or set up a free one when prompted), then either click ‘Enter activation code’ from the sign-in screen or access the option from the menu screen to input the code you received after purchase