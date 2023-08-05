Get a lifetime of Microsoft Office and MBA training for $40 during Back To School Sale

Four out of every five Fortune 500 companies use Microsoft Office. And with 1.4 billion people and businesses worldwide using Microsoft products and services, it’s safe to say Office’s dominance among productivity apps seems poised to remain unchallenged.

If you don’t know Office — or don’t know it as well as you should — a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro 2021 should help shore up all your Office knowledge.

All the key Office perennials are included, like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and more. With just a little work, you’ll be up to speed on everything from data organization and presentations to publishing and video conferencing.

Knowing how to use office productivity tools is one thing, but the knowledge that comes from a top-flight business course takes everything to another level. So this collection also features The Entire MBA in 1 Course training as well.

Led by award-winning business school professor Chris Haroun, this seven-hour distillation of a full MBA program touches all the bases. Students go over critical concepts and skills like creating financial models, understanding business plans and projections, and even how to do full qualitative and quantitative analyses to help you figure out how any business is running and improve it.

Now through August 13th, you can get a Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course for only $39.97. You can also check out all of the killer Back to School deals available in the PCWorld Shop right now.

Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows: Lifetime License + A Free Entire MBA in 1 Course – $39.97

Get it now for $39.97

Prices subject to change.