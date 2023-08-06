Get this 6-in-1 charging cable for just $21.99 now

Nobody likes dealing with cable clutter. With so many devices, you’re bound to have a bunch of cables coiling around your desk. Why have so many individual cables take up so many outlets when you can just have one? That’s where the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable comes in.

This 5-foot cable offers six charging solutions on a single keyring cable. You can go USB to Lightning, USB-C, or microUSB, as well as USB-C to USB-C, Lightning, or microUSB. That covers just about any device. And with 100W Ultra Fast Charging support for USB-C to USB-C charging and 18W charging for iPhone, you can get your devices powered up fast. Plus, the Max offers data transfer speeds up to 480Mbps.

Made with aramid fiber, braided copper wires, and TPU cable guards with nylon reinforcement, it’s also one of the toughest cables you’ll ever own.

Stop depending on so many cables. Reduce your clutter to one with the InCharge® X Max 100W 6-in-1 Charging Cable, now 43% off $39 at just $21.99. You can also get a two-pack for 48% off $78 at just $39.99.

