Home / Accessories
Deal

Nab this crazy fast Cooler Master gaming mouse for just $18

Level up your gaming space.
Ashley Biancuzzo
By Ashley Biancuzzo
Associate Editor, PCWorld Aug 7, 2023 6:54 am PDT
Cooler Master gaming mouse
Image: Cooler Master

If you’re on the hunt for a crazy fast gaming mouse, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for just $17.99, which is 66 percent off of the original $52.99 price. It weighs just 1.73 ounces and the honeycomb structure of the mouse gives it a rather unique look. Plus, the white and purple color scheme is a lot of fun and the maximum DPI is 32,000 (that’s ridiculously fast). Let’s dive into the other details, as this mouse comes fully-loaded with other features.

The Cooler Master MM720 mouse features six programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and a maximum DPI of 32,000. It’s a claw grip mouse, which means you can use it with your fingers slightly curled. The peripheral even has a lightweight ultraweave cable,, which helps prevent unwanted snags. Trust me, there’s nothing more annoying than untangling a mouse in the middle of an intensive match. The feet are also made with PTFE material, so you can expect a smooth glide on your mouse pad.

This is a great mouse, especially for just $18. Get it now.

Get the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for $17.99 at Amazon

, Associate Editor

Ashley is a professional writer and editor with a strong background in tech and pop culture. She has written for high traffic websites such as Polygon, Kotaku, StarWars.com, and Nerdist. In her off time, she enjoys playing video games, reading science fiction novels, and hanging out with her rescue greyhound.

Recent stories by Ashley Biancuzzo:

Coupon Codes