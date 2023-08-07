Nab this crazy fast Cooler Master gaming mouse for just $18

If you’re on the hunt for a crazy fast gaming mouse, you’re in luck. Amazon’s currently selling the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for just $17.99, which is 66 percent off of the original $52.99 price. It weighs just 1.73 ounces and the honeycomb structure of the mouse gives it a rather unique look. Plus, the white and purple color scheme is a lot of fun and the maximum DPI is 32,000 (that’s ridiculously fast). Let’s dive into the other details, as this mouse comes fully-loaded with other features.

The Cooler Master MM720 mouse features six programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and a maximum DPI of 32,000. It’s a claw grip mouse, which means you can use it with your fingers slightly curled. The peripheral even has a lightweight ultraweave cable,, which helps prevent unwanted snags. Trust me, there’s nothing more annoying than untangling a mouse in the middle of an intensive match. The feet are also made with PTFE material, so you can expect a smooth glide on your mouse pad.

This is a great mouse, especially for just $18. Get it now.

Get the Cooler Master MM720 gaming mouse for $17.99 at Amazon